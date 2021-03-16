Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.64.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $343.71 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $353.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.74. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

