Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Masco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 429.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 272,537 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Masco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,082 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Masco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Masco by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

