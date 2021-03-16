Mask Network (MASK) Market Cap Achieves $144.78 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $144.78 million and $55.81 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $16.09 or 0.00028467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.35 or 0.00453655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00061822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00058969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00115053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00554902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

