MASQ Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,066.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MASQ has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $22,066.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.76 or 0.00460466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00053508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00098275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00569091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,805,507 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

