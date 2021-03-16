Master Contract Token Price Down 7.6% This Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $551,790.02 and approximately $70,926.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,772.87 or 0.03181586 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00022033 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

