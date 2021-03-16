Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s 2nd Largest Position

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 9.3% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.07. The firm has a market cap of $377.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

