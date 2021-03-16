Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.93 Million

Analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to report $254.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $371.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $945.90 million to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

