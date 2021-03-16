Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co to Buy

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of MTLS opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22. Materialise has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

