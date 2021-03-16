Mather Group LLC. Sells 7,165 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 361,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 84,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74.

