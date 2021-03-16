Matic Network (MATIC) Price Tops $0.12

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Matic Network has traded 169% higher against the U.S. dollar. Matic Network has a total market cap of $616.67 million and approximately $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matic Network coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.15 or 0.00650092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025928 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00035234 BTC.

Matic Network Coin Profile

Matic Network (MATIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official website is matic.network . Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

