Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Hits $0.0330 on Major Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 79.4% against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $445,233.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

