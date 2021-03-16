Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) announced a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MIG3 stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £41.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.75. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 has a 52 week low of GBX 46.80 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 54 ($0.71).

About Maven Income & Growth VCT 3

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

