McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Trading Down 65.2%

Shares of McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) were down 65.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.

About McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Solutions and Pharmacy Solutions. The Consumer Solutions division operates approximately 2,300 own and 300 managed retail pharmacies and approximately 7,000 participants in its brand partnership schemes.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.