Mdex Tops 1-Day Volume of $216.42 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $295.87 million and $216.42 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $3.88 or 0.00006884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.93 or 0.00455265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00057507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00111329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00073206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.53 or 0.00564415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.