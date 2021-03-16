Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €4.02 ($4.72) and last traded at €3.92 ($4.61). Approximately 16,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.91 ($4.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $96.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €3.99.

Medigene Company Profile (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company operates in two segments, Immunotherapies and Other products. It is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells and associated projects, which are in pre-clinical and clinical development.

