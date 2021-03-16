Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Down 28.4% in February

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the February 11th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Get Medigus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDGS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 4,775,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Medigus has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.