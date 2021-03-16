Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Trading 11.2% Higher

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s share price traded up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $8.83. 2,720,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 965% from the average session volume of 255,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 11.47% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

