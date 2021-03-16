Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Medpace worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medpace by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $163.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.46. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 185,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $25,941,773.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,972,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,750 shares of company stock worth $73,850,908 over the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

