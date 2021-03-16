Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 2,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89.

Megaworld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. It operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.