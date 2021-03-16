Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.69. 181,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,146. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.54. The firm has a market cap of $228.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.