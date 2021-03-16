Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.15. The company had a trading volume of 32,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

