Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.55 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $78.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of -68.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.
Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.