Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.55 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $78.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of -68.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

