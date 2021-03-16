Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $4.83 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 216.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,775 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.2% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.19. 119,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,159,186. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $76.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

