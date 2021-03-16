Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Invests $49.22 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 420,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,224,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co owned 0.23% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,995,000 after buying an additional 40,956 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after buying an additional 286,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,721. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $117.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

