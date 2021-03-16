Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,145,000 after buying an additional 775,104 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,515,000 after buying an additional 754,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after buying an additional 742,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,902,000 after buying an additional 659,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,334. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day moving average is $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -809.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Insiders sold a total of 269,789 shares of company stock worth $38,432,479 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

