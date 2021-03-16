Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM stock traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $152.55. 472,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,576,215. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $157.63. The stock has a market cap of $465.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

