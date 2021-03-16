Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 850,000 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.3% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co owned about 4.85% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $299,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. River & Mercantile LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 158,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.94. 45,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $113.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

