Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 10,558 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 54.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 270,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 393,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,455,275. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

