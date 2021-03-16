Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 3,012 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 25.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 157.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.46. The company had a trading volume of 58,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,484. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

