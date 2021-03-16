Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 33,092 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,092 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 453,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,294,820. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

