Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 4,048 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

DIS stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.69. 260,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,990,966. The company has a market cap of $353.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.62 and its 200-day moving average is $155.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.