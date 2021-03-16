Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.02

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.02 and traded as high as C$10.91. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$10.90, with a volume of 3,200 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$361.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

