MenaPay Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,615.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. MenaPay has a market cap of $3.29 million and $1,615.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.15 or 0.00650092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025928 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00035234 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.