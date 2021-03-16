Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 989 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 187,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $167.99 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

