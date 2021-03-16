Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 242,005 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 242,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,555,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,492,000 after buying an additional 2,623,336 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after buying an additional 15,138,647 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,812,000 after buying an additional 645,362 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

