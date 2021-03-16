Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $241.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $250.02. The company has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

