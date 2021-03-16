Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,417 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.80% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHMD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

JHMD stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.