Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average is $93.04.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,909 shares of company stock worth $1,424,954 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

