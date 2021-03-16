Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

