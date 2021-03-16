Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

