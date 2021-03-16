Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44.

