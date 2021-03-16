Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $3.61 Million Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.22% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,085,000 after buying an additional 306,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after acquiring an additional 132,667 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,404,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,352,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 467,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

