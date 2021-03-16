Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CEO Sells $294,841.20 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,687,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MMSI traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $60.66. 254,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 945,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

