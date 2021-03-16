Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.64

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $7.02. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 63,262 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.
In other news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
