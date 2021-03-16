Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.64

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $7.02. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 63,262 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.

In other news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,052,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

