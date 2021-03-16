Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

MRUS stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $696.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 844,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merus by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after buying an additional 85,740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

