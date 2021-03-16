Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin Sells 720 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $194,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,791.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MLAB stock traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $265.61. 26,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,926. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.01 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -379.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,065,000 after purchasing an additional 104,997 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 985.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

