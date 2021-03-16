Metadium (META) Achieves Market Capitalization of $257.37 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $257.37 million and $620.16 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 193.5% against the US dollar. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00049709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.14 or 0.00651681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00069764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00026005 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035130 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium (META) is a token. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

