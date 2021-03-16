Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Buy”

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.21.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

