Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.33 Million

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $22.33 million and $242,154.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001332 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 77.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00032926 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CRYPTO:DNA) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

