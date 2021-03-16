Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading Down 0.9%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €10.90 ($12.82) and last traded at €11.15 ($13.12). Approximately 2,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.25 ($13.24).

B4B3 has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.55 ($10.05).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €11.62 and a 200 day moving average of €9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

